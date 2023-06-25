Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 44,896 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 215.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,896 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Resources Connection Price Performance

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $304,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resources Connection stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.71. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Resources Connection Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.