Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 68,109 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 169.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,109 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,301 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,297,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,596,000 after acquiring an additional 497,664 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,415,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 395,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:TDS opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -139.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.