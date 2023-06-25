Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 599,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HSII stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $527.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.