Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 12,395 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of Employers worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Employers by 1,964.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39.

Employers Increases Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Employers had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Employers

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,844.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,873.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Employers Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

