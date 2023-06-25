Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 12,739 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,690,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,116,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Natera by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Natera by 2,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,306.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $32,724.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,306.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,767 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $89,374.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $436,050.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,889 shares of company stock worth $1,320,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $51.37 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

