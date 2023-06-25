Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,720 shares of company stock valued at $88,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -507.69%.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.