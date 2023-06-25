Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Hologic by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

