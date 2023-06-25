Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,648 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IART shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

