Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 40,694 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,694 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,057,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 910,681 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 751,562 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after purchasing an additional 434,081 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,125,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSTG opened at $4.03 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,691. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.