Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,893 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TR opened at $36.91 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $160.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Articles

