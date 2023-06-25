Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 9,914 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $65,774,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $63,088,000.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.27, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

