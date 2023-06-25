Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 9,914 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $65,774,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $63,088,000.
Catalent Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CTLT stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.27, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.73.
Catalent Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
