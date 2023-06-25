Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.41 and a 1 year high of $134.14.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,101. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

