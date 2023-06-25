Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $120.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.46.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

