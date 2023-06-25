Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162,630 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $61,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 125,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 16,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

