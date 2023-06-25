Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Naviter Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 4.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $109.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.