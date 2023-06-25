Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Trimmed by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 60,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

