Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 125,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 16,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.