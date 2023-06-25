Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO opened at $776.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $759.40 and its 200-day moving average is $691.58. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $389.83 and a 12 month high of $815.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

