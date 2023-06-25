Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $137,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,400.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

