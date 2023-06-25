Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $186,310.47 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $186,310.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,408,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,950,170.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $185,529.06.

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33.

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $48,544.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $172,803.24.

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88.

FSLY stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

