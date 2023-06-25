FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $232.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

