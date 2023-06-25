FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Trimmed by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $232.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

