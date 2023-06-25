Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLTB opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $49.39.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.