Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 476.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after buying an additional 395,342 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,588 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $390,114,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FIS opened at $52.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.