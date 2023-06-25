First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $5.73 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $430.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

