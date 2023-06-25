Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 2,094 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

