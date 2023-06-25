Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,265 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after buying an additional 762,051 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after buying an additional 730,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.