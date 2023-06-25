Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

ENPH opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

