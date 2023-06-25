Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $118.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,474,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

