Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 907 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 111.2% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $107.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.15.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

