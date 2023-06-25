Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $198.66 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.