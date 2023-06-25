Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BDX opened at $256.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.40. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.