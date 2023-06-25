Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BALL opened at $55.81 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.
BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
