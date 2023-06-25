Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after buying an additional 288,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 144,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 582,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,836 shares of company stock worth $154,591. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $65.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.