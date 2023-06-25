Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

