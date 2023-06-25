Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,133 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,692 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 192,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 65,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

