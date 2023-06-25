Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $73.90 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $339.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.00 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 22.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

