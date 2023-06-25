Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $221.33 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.60 and a 200-day moving average of $211.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.36, for a total value of $131,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,720,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.36, for a total value of $131,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,509 shares of company stock valued at $10,005,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

