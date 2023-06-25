Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Republic Services by 2,220.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.38. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

