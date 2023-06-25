Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,028,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,939,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,595,000 after purchasing an additional 382,969 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $139.15 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

