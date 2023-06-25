Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RYH opened at $293.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $304.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

