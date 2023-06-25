Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

