Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.23. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.91 and a 1 year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

