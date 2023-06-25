Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,767 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RLY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,475,000 after buying an additional 667,108 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,390,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 368,348 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after buying an additional 321,157 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

