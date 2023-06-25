Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after buying an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of LHX opened at $191.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

