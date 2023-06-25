Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,289,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors Price Performance

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,221 shares of company stock worth $5,513,271 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLH stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $160.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.45.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.