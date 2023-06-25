Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 193,570 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,374 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $230.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $236.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.12.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

