Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company's stock.

ET opened at $12.50 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

