Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

