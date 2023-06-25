Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 106,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 152,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,830,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

